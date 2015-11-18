Cottage Health Hires Elizabeth Majestic as Vice President for Population Health

Advice

Elizabeth Majestic has joined Cottage Health as vice president for population health. This position recognizes the need for hospitals to expand their role into improving the health outcomes of the communities they serve.

Under Majestic’s leadership, Cottage Health’s population health program will focus efforts both within CH hospitals and in the broader community.

“We know that care and treatment provided by medical professionals has a greater impact when it is supported by an infrastructure designed with health in mind,” Majestic says. “Although some health problems might be addressed in clinical or community settings, many are likely to benefit from the complementary and coordinated efforts of clinical and community-based interventions to address fully the opportunities to keep people healthy and prevent unnecessary illness and the need for more expensive care.”

Majestic hopes to work with physicians, schools, government agencies, community based organizations, faith-based organizations and employers throughout Santa Barbara County to identify needs and develop specific health initiatives that build on current programs, with the goal of improving the health and wellness of the entire community.

She brings nearly 25 years of experience to Cottage Health, having served in a variety of senior executive positions working for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and as the deputy assistant secretary for health for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Her extensive experience in developing strategies to improve the health of communities includes serving as CDC’s lead for domestic and international treatment control during the recent Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Presently, she serves on the National Leadership Advisory Committee for the Association of Community Health Improvement as a site evaluator for the Council on Education for Public Health, which accredits graduate programs in schools of medicine and public health. She is also a member of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Leadership Network.

Majestic earned a master’s in public health with a focus on health and safety as well as a master’s in health promotion, both from Indiana University.

She has served as a fellow at the Kennedy School at Harvard University, and also serves as an adjunct associate professor in the School of Public Health at Georgia State University.

She and her husband, Steve Cahill, reside in Santa Barbara.

— Maria Zate represents Cottage Health.