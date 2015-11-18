Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:56 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Cottage Health Hires Elizabeth Majestic as Vice President for Population Health

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | November 18, 2015 | 9:38 a.m.

Elizabeth Majestic

Elizabeth Majestic has joined Cottage Health as vice president for population health. This position recognizes the need for hospitals to expand their role into improving the health outcomes of the communities they serve.

Under Majestic’s leadership, Cottage Health’s population health program will focus efforts both within CH hospitals and in the broader community.

“We know that care and treatment provided by medical professionals has a greater impact when it is supported by an infrastructure designed with health in mind,” Majestic says. “Although some health problems might be addressed in clinical or community settings, many are likely to benefit from the complementary and coordinated efforts of clinical and community-based interventions to address fully the opportunities to keep people healthy and prevent unnecessary illness and the need for more expensive care.”  

Majestic hopes to work with physicians, schools, government agencies, community based organizations, faith-based organizations and employers throughout Santa Barbara County to identify needs and develop specific health initiatives that build on current programs, with the goal of improving the health and wellness of the entire community.

She brings nearly 25 years of experience to Cottage Health, having served in a variety of senior executive positions working for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and as the deputy assistant secretary for health for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Her extensive experience in developing strategies to improve the health of communities includes serving as CDC’s lead for domestic and international treatment control during the recent Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Presently, she serves on the National Leadership Advisory Committee for the Association of Community Health Improvement as a site evaluator for the Council on Education for Public Health, which accredits graduate programs in schools of medicine and public health. She is also a member of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Leadership Network.

Majestic earned a master’s in public health with a focus on health and safety as well as a master’s in health promotion, both from Indiana University. 

She has served as a fellow at the Kennedy School at Harvard University, and also serves as an adjunct associate professor in the School of Public Health at Georgia State University.

She and her husband, Steve Cahill, reside in Santa Barbara.

Maria Zate represents Cottage Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 