Cottage Health Honors Physicians of the Year

Cottage Health recently announced its Physicians of the Year Awards, which recognize and reward physicians on the medical staff for exemplary performance.

At the end of each year, Cottage Health staff members are asked to submit nominations to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team.

Award honorees are selected based upon the following criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, collaborative practice and efficient use of resources.

Recipients for the 2015 Physicians of the Year Awards are Dr. Christophe Le Renard, pediatric hospitalist at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital/Cottage Children’s Medical Center; Dr. Noah Stites-Hallett, anesthesiologist at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital; Dr. Salvatore Garofalo, podiatrist at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital; and Dr. Miguel (Mike) Loya, hospitalist at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate our four award winners, who have earned the most nominations from Cottage staff,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health. “These physicians demonstrate our core values of excellence, integrity and compassion in their dedication to patient care.”

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations at Cottage Health.