Cottage Health Hopes to Curb Lung Cancer with Free Screenings for Eligible Patients

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, according to the American Lung Association. With early screening and intervention, the incidence of lung cancer deaths due to smoking may be minimized.

Cottage Health now offers a lung screening program using low-dose X-ray technology to provide a detailed look inside the lungs.

As an ACR-Designated Lung Cancer Screening Center, Cottage Health’s Center for Advanced Imaging provides a fast, noninvasive CAT-scan that can identify smaller nodules and cancers more readily than a traditional chest X-ray.

Studies show that this scan can find up to 85 percent of lung cancers in the earliest, most curable stages and has been shown to reduce lung cancer deaths by up to 20 percent.

The National Lung Cancer Screening Trial, U.S. Preventative Task Force and American Lung Association highly recommend doing early lung cancer screening for patients who may have the highest risk for the disease.

To qualify for the lung screening service, patients must meet the following criteria:

» Be a current or former smoker with a history of smoking for at least 30 years of smoking at least one pack a day, or two packs a day for 15 years, etc.

» Aged 55–77

» Have no major signs or symptoms of lung cancer or a related condition that would prevent receiving cancer treatment

» Get an order for the test from a physician

Lung cancer screening is covered by Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as well as private insurance with a written order from a physician or qualified mid-level practitioner.

Cottage Health has a murse navigator available to help patients through the screening process, detection, follow-up and cancer diagnosis and care.

For more information or to make an appointment for a screening, please contact our Nurse Navigator Kate Moesker at 805.324.9235.

— Maria Zate represents Cottage Health.