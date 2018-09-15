Cottage Health, Jenny Schatzle Working to Kick Breast Cancer With Exercise Class

One in eight women living in America will develop breast cancer during her lifetime.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., outside of skin cancer, but women who exercise at least four hours a week can lower their risk of developing the disease.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Cottage Health is teaming up with fitness expert Jenny Schatzle for Step Up to Prevent Breast Cancer, an event to promote exercise and breast cancer prevention.

Cottage will offer free, one-hour fitness classes at The Jenny Schatzle Program studio in Santa Barbara noon-1 p.m. or 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 6, at 211 W. Carrillo St.

Breast cancer prevention tips and information on breast cancer screenings will be available.



Registration is required for this free event at https://cottagehealth.org/stepup.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.