Cottage Health Names Community Partnership Grants Recipients for Behavioral Health Initiative

For more than 30 years, Cottage Health has been offering grants to community-based organizations. These grants have provided more than $10 million in funding to improve the health of the community.



Community input collected during Cottage Health’s 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment and Population Health Listening Tour identified behavioral health as a top priority community need. Behavioral health was the focus of the 2017-18 grant program and will continue for 2019 grants.

Totaling more than $920,000 in support of the community, the 2019 Behavioral Health Initiative Grant Recipients and Programs are:

Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM): Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) screening, onsite therapist, and referrals for 0-3-year-olds.

Doctors Without Wall — Santa Barbara Street Medicine: Behavioral health services for unsheltered populations.

Family Service Agency: School-based counseling to high school students.

Pacific Pride Foundation: Counseling and therapy groups for LGBTQ+/HIV Communities.

Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT): School-based counseling for elementary school students.

Santa Barbara County Education Office: Welcome Every Baby family visits and referrals to behavioral health services.

AHA! (Attitude. Harmony. Achievement.): Social-emotional education and skills building for junior high school students.

Carpinteria Children’s Project: ACEs screening, onsite therapists, and referrals as needed for 0-2-year-olds.

Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara: Case management and behavioral health services for onsite clients.

Sanctuary Centers: Psychiatric and licensed therapist services at Garden Court and for Integrated Care Clinic patients.

Storytellers: Therapy services and comprehensive case management for preschool children and families experiencing homelessness.

For purposes of this grant program, behavioral health is broadly defined as the full range of mental health and substance abuse needs. The term includes mental health needs, such as depression and anxiety; and substance abuse needs, such as with alcohol or drugs.

Additionally, results from an environmental scan of Santa Barbara County’s health and health-related nonprofits revealed opportunities to support organizations in increasing access and addressing barriers to utilizing behavioral health services, which include mental health and substance use.

To learn more about Cottage Health’s Population Health program and Community Partnership Grants, visit cottagehealth.org/population-health.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.