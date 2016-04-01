Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Health Names Richard Beswick Vice President of Research, Chief Research Officer

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | April 1, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Richard A. Beswick

Richard A. Beswick, Ph.D., has been appointed as vice president of research and chief research officer for Cottage Health.

In this new position, Beswick will lead the Cottage Health research program to the next level of excellence by expanding its scope and scale, nd by strengthening relations and collaborations with research efforts at UC Santa Barbara. 

Beswick comes to Cottage with 19 years of experience in research, both as an accomplished scientist and as an administrative leader for several research programs, with special expertise in the areas of hypertension and kidney disease.

Most recently, he served as the vice president for research and corporate development and chief operations officer for the Advanced Medical Research Institute of Canada.

Prior to that role, he was senior vice president and assistant dean for research at Baylor Scott & White Health and Texas A&M College of Medicine.

He also has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical environment, having worked as the global medical director at Roche and as the manager of clinical affairs, at Johnson & Johnson Laboratories.

Beswick received a bachelor’s in biology from Morehouse College, an MBA from Rollins College, a Ph.D. in molecular renal physiology from the University of Michigan Medical School and a master’s in cardiovascular physiology from Central Michigan University.

Maria Zate is the manager of public relations at Cottage Health.

 

