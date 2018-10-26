Cottage Health Opens Outpatient Cardiology Clinic in Santa Ynez Valley

Cottage Health has opened Santa Ynez Cardiology, a medical cardiology outpatient clinic at 2040 Viborg Road, Solvang.

The clinic welcomes Dr. Thomas Watson, a board-certified cardiologist who has been on the Cottage medical staff since 1984.

Dr. Watson received his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco, where he performed the first balloon angioplasty in the United States Army.

Most recently, Dr. Watson was with Santa Barbara Cardiovascular Medical Group.



Patients can schedule appointments with him at Santa Ynez Cardiology for consultative and preventative cardiology.

The clinic also will offer outpatient echo services and support for inpatient echo requests, and select outpatient cardiovascular procedures as needed.



Dr. Watson is available to see patients 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday. Appointments are available with a physician referral and can be scheduled by calling 805-686-8400.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.