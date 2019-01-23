Cottage Health, PATH Create Recuperative Care Program to Assist Homeless

Cottage Health, in partnership with PATH Santa Barbara, has launched the Cottage Recuperative Care Program with the goal of helping qualified homeless individuals recover from illness or injury in a safe and supportive environment after they are discharged from the hospital.

Under the Recuperative Care Program, PATH will provide up to 10 beds for qualified patients who have been discharged from Cottage hospitals in Santa Barbara, Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley.

The length of stay will vary from a few weeks to 90 days. Accommodations are available 24 hours per day for patients, including discharges from Behavioral Health Services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“Cottage and other hospitals have faced challenges in finding appropriate options for patients who are discharged, but do not have a safe and encouraging environment for recovery,” said Katy Bazylewicz, vice president/marketing and population health at Cottage Health

“We believe the Recuperative Care Program addresses the needs of housing and the additional care and support these patients require to return to good health,” she said.

“We are fortunate to be working in partnership with PATH, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and CenCal Health to bring these much-needed services to the community.”

The program will be supported at PATH by Cottage staff, including a nurse who will address the medical needs of patients, a community health navigator and a medical director, as well as PATH staff, including a designated Cottage representative per shift and 24-hour care monitors.

Other services include referral and coordination of medical appointments, assistance with transportation needs, and access to the on-site Santa Barbara County Health Care Center.

The Recuperative Care Program is committed to minimizing the risk of return to the hospital for patients experiencing homelessness and finding appropriate care for them.



Additional funding is being provided by CenCal Health, UniHealth Foundation, Hutton Parker Foundation and the Luria and Budgor family.

For more about Cottage Health, visit cottagehealth.org. More about PATH is at http://www.epath.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.