Patient Profile: Arnell Shares Her Weight-Loss Story

At 5-foot-5 and 231 pounds, Arnell knew her excess weight was taking a toll on her body and way of life. She had high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, depression and saw diabetes “on the horizon.”

Arnell had given up activities she loved, like volunteering at the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program, where she prepared horses for riders.

Supported by her husband and teenage daughter, she pursued bariatric surgery with Cottage Health and Dr. Marc Zerey.

“I knew there had to be a procedure like that out there to help me, and this is exactly what I needed,” Arnell said.

At Zerey’s request, Arnell started walking and changed her diet before surgery.

She weighed 219 pounds when she had a gastric bypass procedure in August 2014. The surgery helped her shed more pounds by making her stomach smaller and limiting food absorption.

Now, she weighs 139 pounds and shares clothes with her daughter.

“I went from a size 16 to a size 2 in jeans!” she exclaimed.

The procedure did more than change a number, it gave Arnell a new lease on life. She no longer requires medication or her sleep apnea machine, and she is volunteering again.

“It’s been the best thing I’ve done for my health and my family,” she said. “The care has been phenomenal. Dr. Zerey and the staff couldn’t be more knowledgeable, supportive and helpful.”

