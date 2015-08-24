Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Cottage Health President Named Fellow for International Health Care Study

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | August 24, 2015 | 9:30 a.m.

Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health, has been awarded the 2015 Walker-Sullivan Fellowship award.

Presented by California Health Foundation & Trust, which is based in Sacramento, the award is given to recognize outstanding health care leaders who are willing to study health care in one or more foreign countries.

Fellows are required to prepare summary reports for the foundation as well as the California Hospital Association. The objective of the study is to compare and contrast health care delivery and responsibility in other nations and better understand how these methods might have application in the United States. 

Werft will focus his fellowship on population health and end-of-life care. His intensive study will begin in Prague, Czech Republic.

He then will travel to Bratislava, Slovakia; Oslo, Norway and London, England. The trip is sponsored by the California Health Foundation & Trust. 

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as a Walker-Sullivan Fellow. This is a rare opportunity to be able to learn first-hand from health care leaders in other countries, and to exchange ideas and share experiences with them,” said Werft, who joined Cottage in 1987 and has been its president and CEO since 2000.

Fellowship award recipients in past years have included Thomas Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles  Dr. Steven Packer, president and CEO of Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. 

— Maria Zate represents Cottage Health.

 
