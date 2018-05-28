Cottage Health Putting Focus on Mental Health Awareness Month

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five Americans is affected by mental health conditions.
During the month of May, Cottage Health is raising awareness of mental health by providing support, educating the public and advocating for policies that support individuals with mental illness.
Cottage Health is proud to provide a variety of programs and support groups for those struggling with mental illness. These programs include, but are not limited to:
» Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine
» How We Heal: Trauma and Anxiety Support Groups