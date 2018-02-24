Cottage Health, Santa Barbara Mission Help Community Take First Steps to Post-Disaster Healing

‘How We Heal: Listening for the Good’ forum provides insights and perspectives for road to recovery from fire, floods and mud

With the community still reeling from the twin blows of the Thomas Fire and the deadly Montecito flash flooding and mudflows, Cottage Health and the Santa Barbara Mission hosted a forum Saturday to provide tools and guidance for healing. It was an important start, but the event pointed to a realization that the road to recovery will be a very long one.

“How We Heal: Listening for the Good” — a free, three-hour gathering at the mission’s Junipero Serra Hall — included a panel discussion focusing on the community aspect of recovery, as well as a faith-based panel, two question-and-answer sessions, and a continental breakfast and refreshments.

Ron Werft, Cottage Health’s president and CEO, thanked the crowd of about 200 for taking time out of their busy schedules to embrace healing.

“We learned that fear of the future inhibits our healing and learned how we can take control of that ... by better preparing ourselves or helping others,” he said. “As we try to understand and make sense of all this ... I’m reminded how precious and fragile life is, but I’m also left with a profound sense of hope and confidence that we will heal.”

The Rev. Katherine Wiebe, executive director of the Institute for Congregational Trauma and Growth, shared the nonprofit center’s guide outlining four general phases of response that tend to occur in the aftermath of trauma.

The chart shows that, like individuals, communities experience different phases when healing from collective shock and sorrow.

“At the initial start of trauma, we tend to get some tunnel vision, and it’s hard to see any other life other than what happened,” Wiebe said during the faith-based conversation. “We become defined by what has happened. Gradually, we start to notice life does not take a moratorium.”

“Phases of Collective Trauma Response” is a visual guide to aid survivors finding language during conversations about what they experience. Click here to view the complete definitions of the phases.

The four stages often take 18-24 months for a community to process, Wiebe explained.

According to the institute’s roadmap, some communities discover it requires more than two years to resume normalcy while others move more quickly. Every healing process and trauma is unique, however.

The “heroic phase” is after the sudden impact. Some people are filled with senses of urgency to respond, and survivors get out from harm’s path.

The “Disillusionment” phase is acknowledging what took place, and the institute says survivors at some point start to realize there’s nothing they can physically do to change what occurred.

“This is more of the emotional phase, and when the full reality sets in,” Wiebe said. “You can be honest about what happened, and a sense that there’s still good in the world.”

A point at which hope may appear is dubbed the “turning toward restoration and rebuilding” phase.

“There’s a lot of efforts to rebuild right away ... but efforts made after the range of emotions tend to be more lasting,” Wiebe said.

The “restoration and rebuilding” phase mostly involves forward momentum, and even hours or days when survivors don’t think about their loss as much.

Wiebe cautioned that survivors are often consumed with their loss again on anniversaries, when a favorite song plays on the radio or when a graduation a loved one was supposed to attend takes place.

“Even as those experiences happen, people report there’s a general sense of upward moments,” she added.

The chart was made after first responders began noticing the patterns anecdotally following a hurricane, Wiebe said.

In addition to Wiebe, Saturday’s faith-focused panel included Father Lawrence Seyer, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Montecito, which lost nearly a dozen parishioners in the Jan. 9 flash flooding that killed 23 people; Afaf Turjoman of the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara; and Keli Vaughan of the Mahakankala Buddhist Center in Santa Barbara. It was moderated by the Rev. Pam Washburn, director of spiritual care services at Cottage Health.

The day kicked off with a post-disaster forum moderated by Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen that included Dr. Paul Erickson, medical director of Cottage Health Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine; Eder Gaona-Macedo, executive director of Future Leaders of America; state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara; and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Cmdr. Kelly Moore.

A recording booth was available for attendees to share their stories for reflection, and to gather personal recollections and experiences of the large-scale disasters. It was optional to participants.

