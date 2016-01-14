Cottage Health Spiritual Health Department Seeks Volunteers for Compassionate Care Team

The Spiritual Care Department of Cottage Health is building a compassionate care team that will focus on the best way to provide companionship and support for individuals who are facing an end of life situation.

Those interested in volunteering with the compassionate care team are invited to attend a day-long training to learn about the “No One Dies Alone” program.

Based in Eugene, Ore., “No One Dies Alone” is a national volunteer-centered program structured to attend to a person’s fundamental need to not feel alone in the final hours of life.

The heart of this work focuses on being a compassionate presence with a heartfelt intention to accompany a dying individual for a short while as he or she moves toward the final moments of life.

The training event will be held Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., in Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (enter at Bath St. lobby).

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For more information on how to participate in the training, please contact Aida Cordero at 805.569.8386.

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations at Cottage Health.