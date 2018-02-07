Cottage Health Supports Go Red for Women

About every 80 seconds a woman in the United States dies from heart disease. This doesn’t have to happen. Most heart disease can be prevented, and women can guide the healthy changes that save lives.
Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health. We encourage women and their families to take action and live a healthier life.
The Cottage Heart & Vascular Center is a proud sponsor of the 2018 Santa Barbara Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 9 at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Make sure to stop by the Cottage booth to learn about important life-saving tips and also pick up your free gift.