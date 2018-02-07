Cottage Health Supports Go Red for Women

The Cottage Heart & Vascular Center is a proud sponsor of the 2018 Santa Barbara Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 9 at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara , 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Make sure to stop by the Cottage booth to learn about important life-saving tips and also pick up your free gift.

Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health. We encourage women and their families to take action and live a healthier life.

About every 80 seconds a woman in the United States dies from heart disease. This doesn’t have to happen. Most heart disease can be prevented, and women can guide the healthy changes that save lives.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

