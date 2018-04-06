Cottage Health System Celebrating Certified Nurses Day By Honoring Board-Certified Staff

Cottage Health System is celebrating Certified Nurses Day on March 19 by honoring all board-certified nurses on staff.
Cottage's nurses hold more than 370 board certifications.
Board certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. While a registered nurse license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse.
Cottage encourages national board certification for all of its nurses. Patients are encouraged to inquire whether there are certified nurses on staff when they visit a hospital or their primary care provider.
There are many nursing certification specialties such as medical-surgical, pediatric, oncology, women’s services, surgical services, emergency nursing, wound, rehabilitation and critical care, to name a few. Many nursing certification bodies exist to serve the full range of specialized nursing care offered in the contemporary health care system. National nurse-certifying bodies should be accredited by either the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification or the National Organization for Competence Assurance, or both.
— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health System.