Cottage Health System Invites Community to ‘Gathering of Remembrance’

Cottage Health System is holding its annual “Gathering of Remembrance” on Sunday, May 3 at 3 p.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St.

This is a special interfaith memorial service to remember all adults who have died within a Cottage facility during the last year. The Spiritual Care Department and Palliative Care Team have collaborated to make this a meaningful and healing event for families and friends who have lost a loved one.

This service is also open to any member of the community who has experienced a recent loss and would like to honor and remember the individual.

The ceremony will include a personal reflection by the Rev. Teena Grant, clinical chaplain at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The service will be held in Burtness Auditorium on the sixth floor of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The entrance is at the Bath Street lobby (original hospital lobby facing Bath Street).

Please join us for this very meaningful event. For more information or to RSVP, call 805.569.8373 or 805.569.8386. Directions and a map of the hospital can be found at the hospital website by clicking here.

— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health System.