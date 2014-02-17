Cottage Health System Invites Community to ‘Gathering of Remembrance’

Cottage Health System is holding its annual “Gathering of Remembrance” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St.

This is a special interfaith memorial service to remember all adults and children who have died within a Cottage Health System facility during the last several years. The Spiritual Care Department and Palliative Care Team have collaborated to make this event a meaningful and healing resource for families and friends who have lost a loved one.

This service is also open to any member of the community who has experienced a loss within the last year.

The ceremony will include a personal reflection by Dr. Mehrdad Mehr, pediatric critical care physician at Cottage Children’s Hospital at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The service will be held in the Burtness Auditorium on the first floor of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Enter at the original lobby entrance on Bath Street. Please join us for this very meaningful event.

For more information, call 805.569.8373 or 805.569.8393. Directions and a map of the hospital can be found at the hospital website by clicking here.

— Maria Zate is a public affairs coordinator for Cottage Health System.