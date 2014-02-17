Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:52 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Health System Invites Community to ‘Gathering of Remembrance’

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | February 17, 2014 | 12:34 p.m.

Cottage Health System is holding its annual “Gathering of Remembrance” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St.

This is a special interfaith memorial service to remember all adults and children who have died within a Cottage Health System facility during the last several years. The Spiritual Care Department and Palliative Care Team have collaborated to make this event a meaningful and healing resource for families and friends who have lost a loved one.

This service is also open to any member of the community who has experienced a loss within the last year.

The ceremony will include a personal reflection by Dr. Mehrdad Mehr, pediatric critical care physician at Cottage Children’s Hospital at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The service will be held in the Burtness Auditorium on the first floor of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Enter at the original lobby entrance on Bath Street. Please join us for this very meaningful event.

For more information, call 805.569.8373 or 805.569.8393. Directions and a map of the hospital can be found at the hospital website by clicking here.

— Maria Zate is a public affairs coordinator for Cottage Health System.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 