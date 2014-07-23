Kathryn Bazylewicz Joins Cottage Health System as VP of Marketing

Kathryn Bazylewicz has joined Cottage Health System as the new vice president of marketing.

Bazylewicz brings 25 years of marketing expertise to this executive management role at Cottage Health System. Her leadership responsibilities will encompass strategic, data-driven marketing to include public and media relations, community relations and communications for all hospitals and affiliates within Cottage Health System.

Bazylewicz reports directly to Ron Werft, president and chief executive officer for Cottage Health System.

Prior to joining Cottage, Bazylewicz served as the vice president of marketing and development at Hospital Corporation of America South Atlantic Division based in Charleston, S.C. In this position, she was responsible for the marketing of 10 hospitals in three states.

She has also held director of marketing roles at Providence Medford Medical Center in Medford, Ore., as well as Southern Oregon University, and she was the executive director of operations and marketing for the Consortium for Osteopathic Graduate Medical Education and Training at Michigan State University.



Bazylewicz earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications and a master's degree in public relations with an emphasis in marketing at Michigan State University.

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.