Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Kathryn Bazylewicz Joins Cottage Health System as VP of Marketing

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | July 23, 2014 | 4:32 p.m.

Kathryn Bazylewicz
Kathryn Bazylewicz

Kathryn Bazylewicz has joined Cottage Health System as the new vice president of marketing.

Bazylewicz brings 25 years of marketing expertise to this executive management role at Cottage Health System. Her leadership responsibilities will encompass strategic, data-driven marketing to include public and media relations, community relations and communications for all hospitals and affiliates within Cottage Health System.

Bazylewicz reports directly to Ron Werft, president and chief executive officer for Cottage Health System.

Prior to joining Cottage, Bazylewicz served as the vice president of marketing and development at Hospital Corporation of America South Atlantic Division based in Charleston, S.C. In this position, she was responsible for the marketing of 10 hospitals in three states.

She has also held director of marketing roles at Providence Medford Medical Center in Medford, Ore., as well as Southern Oregon University, and she was the executive director of operations and marketing for the Consortium for Osteopathic Graduate Medical Education and Training at Michigan State University.

Bazylewicz earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications and a master's degree in public relations with an emphasis in marketing at Michigan State University.

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 