Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Health System Recognized as American Heart Association Fit-Friendly Worksite

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | February 24, 2015 | 12:21 p.m.

Cottage Health System has been recognized as a Platinum-Level Fit-Friendly Worksite by the American Heart Association for helping employees eat better and move more. Cottage has earned the Platinum award each year since 2009.

“Physical activity and employee wellness are important priorities at Cottage, and we are committed to providing the best workplace environment possible,” said Patrice Ryan, vice president of human resources at Cottage Health System. “We are honored to receive the Platinum award for the sixth year.”

Platinum-level award, employers must exhibit the following:

» Offer employees physical activity options in the workplace.

» Increase healthy eating options at the worksite.

» Promote a wellness culture in the workplace.

» Implement at least nine criteria outlined by the American Heart Association in the areas of physical activity, nutrition and culture.

» Demonstrate measurable outcomes related to workplace wellness.

Here are a few ways Cottage encourages employees to eat better and move more:

» Weekly Farmers Market at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital offering fresh, organic, locally grown produce

» Access to onsite fitness center for low fee

» Online Wellness Portal creates personalized health assessments that highlight health risks and offer education to improve health

» Option to participate in six-month health improvement program paid for by Cottage

» Outside fitness programs/activities reimbursed under the Wellness Benefit plan

American employers are losing an estimated $225.8 billion a year because of healthcare expenses and health-related losses in productivity, and those numbers are rising, according to the American Heart Association. Many American adults spend most of their waking hours at sedentary jobs. Their lack of regular physical activity raises their risk for a host of medical problems, such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. Employers face $12.7 billion in annual medical expenses due to obesity alone.

— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health System.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 