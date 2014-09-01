Cottage Health System Selected for List of Best Places to Work in Health Care

Cottage Health System has been selected as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Health Care for the year 2014.

The Best Places to Work program recognizes 100 outstanding health-care employers nationwide.

The Modern Healthcare survey assessed Cottage Health System for organizational culture, communication, working environment, training, development, salary and benefits.

“The survey results demonstrated what we witness each day,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health System. “The people at Cottage — employees, physicians, board members and volunteers — collaborate to create a truly exceptional work environment.”

Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Health Care recognition program, now in its seventh year, honors workplaces throughout the healthcare industry that empower their employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services. An alphabetical list can be found by clicking here.

Modern Healthcare provides health-care business and policy news, research and information through a weekly print magazine, websites, e-newsletters and events.

In October, Modern Healthcare will publish specific rankings of the organizations selected as best places to work.

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.