Cottage Health to Band Together for Kids at Children’s Medical Center

Advice

Rayne Alderson is only 4 years old, but she believes it’s better to give gifts than to receive them. Born with a heart defect, she suffered with near heart failure when she was an infant. Fortunately, she received life-saving care at Cottage Children’s Medical Center and today is one happy and healthy little girl.

On her recent birthday, as a way to give back, Rayne donated her gifts to help pediatric patients at CCMC.

This holiday season, Cottage Health invites the community to show support for Cottage Children’s Medical Center, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital for the Central Coast, by banding together to grow a miracle band garland.

Instead of giving (or getting) socks or fudge this holiday, please consider a gift idea that helps kids in the hospital: #BandTogetherForKids. Your gesture will create a warm and fuzzy feeling from head to toe and will light up sweet smiles from the hospital's youngest patients.

To contribute to the effort, request a free miracle band, decorate and sign it with your name (or the name of someone you’d like to honor), and return it to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital during the Band Together for Kids event from 12 - 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, at corner of Oak Park Lane and W. Pueblo Street. (You can also get a band at the event).

Add the Miracle Band to the decorative garland and have your picture taken demonstrating your link in helping to grow vital healthcare services for kids. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies and live entertainment at the event.

The free miracle bands can be obtained at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital at the Volunteer desk, SBCH gift shop or by emailing a request to Ann Peyrat at [email protected].

Cottage Health suggests a donation of $1 upon return of the band as it’s added to the garland.

Another option for those wishing to make a larger contribution is to visit www.BandTogetherForKids.org. Sign up to make a $5 per month pledge or a one-time $60 donation to Cottage Children’s Medical Center through CMNH’s holiday-edition Miracle Band program.

Supporters may also make a donation on behalf of others by gifting these bands for $10. You’ll receive a special silver-colored band to wear, along with other special extras.

Then wear your miracle band when you band together at SBCH Dec. 14 and a link with your name on it will be added to the garland to thank you for your commitment.

For more information or to request miracle bands, contact Ann Peyrat, CMN gift officer at Cottage Health, at [email protected] or 805.879.8743.

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations for Cottage Heatlh.