Cottage Health to Hold Circle of Remembrance Memorial Honoring Young Lives Lost

The Cottage Health Circle of Remembrance memorial event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2016, to honor the children of our community who have passed away. The service will take place in Burtness Auditorium on the sixth floor of the original Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (enter at Bath Street lobby).

Parents, siblings, friends, staff, volunteers and physicians will gather together to acknowledge the youth who have touched our hearts all too briefly. This service will recognize those lives lost from pre-term pregnancy through 21 years of age.

Anyone who has been affected by the loss of a child is invited to attend the memorial service designed for all faiths and traditions. After the 30-minute service, a reception will follow.

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations at Cottage Health.