Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Cottage Health to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meal to Employees and Volunteers

At Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Executive Chef Pedro Garcia, Culinary Dietitian and Nutrition Supervisor Courtney Robinson and Catering Supervisor Levi Kennedy get ready for the free Thanksgiving feast offered for staff working on the holiday at all of the Cottage Health hospitals. Click to view larger
At Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Executive Chef Pedro Garcia, Culinary Dietitian and Nutrition Supervisor Courtney Robinson and Catering Supervisor Levi Kennedy get ready for the free Thanksgiving feast offered for staff working on the holiday at all of the Cottage Health hospitals.  (Cottage Health photo)
By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | November 25, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

On Thanksgiving Day all on-duty Cottage Health employees, as well as on-duty volunteers and physicians, will receive a free Thanksgiving meal during their work shift.

A tradition for more than 20 years, the Thanksgiving buffet at Cottage offers a gourmet menu. There will be three entrees to choose from: thyme- and oregano-roasted turkey breast with pan gravy and house-made cranberry sauce, chive and parsley pesto-crusted Mahi Mahi or lamb osso bucco with grilled lemons. 

Side dishes include polenta sausage stuffing, broccoli hearts and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. For dessert, there will be pumpkin pie with fresh cinnamon whipped cream, black forest cake and sliced fruit.

More than 50 employees from the nutrition department will work in the kitchens at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to prepare the Thanksgiving feast.

Last year 876 employees enjoyed the buffet meal along with 138 of their guests. 

“Every year, the employees rave about the quality of the food and the choices offered,” said Gina Randall, manager of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Acute Pediatrics Unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“They are pleasantly surprised by the effort that goes into preparing and presenting the Thanksgiving meal at Cottage,” she said.

Maria Zate represents Cottage Health.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 