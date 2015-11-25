Cottage Health to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meal to Employees and Volunteers

Advice

On Thanksgiving Day all on-duty Cottage Health employees, as well as on-duty volunteers and physicians, will receive a free Thanksgiving meal during their work shift.

A tradition for more than 20 years, the Thanksgiving buffet at Cottage offers a gourmet menu. There will be three entrees to choose from: thyme- and oregano-roasted turkey breast with pan gravy and house-made cranberry sauce, chive and parsley pesto-crusted Mahi Mahi or lamb osso bucco with grilled lemons.

Side dishes include polenta sausage stuffing, broccoli hearts and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. For dessert, there will be pumpkin pie with fresh cinnamon whipped cream, black forest cake and sliced fruit.

More than 50 employees from the nutrition department will work in the kitchens at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to prepare the Thanksgiving feast.

Last year 876 employees enjoyed the buffet meal along with 138 of their guests.

“Every year, the employees rave about the quality of the food and the choices offered,” said Gina Randall, manager of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Acute Pediatrics Unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“They are pleasantly surprised by the effort that goes into preparing and presenting the Thanksgiving meal at Cottage,” she said.

— Maria Zate represents Cottage Health.