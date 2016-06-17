Cottage Health to Take Pulse of Community Needs

To better understand the needs and strengths of the entire community, and the many diverse groups within it, Cottage Health will conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment beginning in late June.

Findings from this assessment will help Cottage Health and its community partners recognize the scope of population health concerns.

The assessment will help to take a closer look at the specific factors that influence the health of county residents.

The Community Health Needs Assessment will include telephone surveys. Telephone numbers will be chosen at random and include both cell and home phones.

All responses will be confidential, and information collected will not be connected to any names or phone numbers.

“This important initiative will help Cottage Health and our partners in population health gain a deeper understanding of the health needs of our diverse population,” said Elizabeth Majestic, vice president of population health at Cottage Health. “This assessment will help measure disease rates, demographics, access to and utilization of health services, and the social factors of health that affect Santa Barbara residents across their lifetime.”

In addition to the Community Health Needs Assessment, Cottage Health also will conduct a “Listening Tour” this summer. The tour will enable Cottage to hear, and gather thoughts, from individuals and organizations regarding population health.

The listening tour will comprised online surveys, group discussions, face-to-face meetings, phone interviews, site visits and tours at select community-based organizations.

As a nonprofit organization, Cottage Health is required by California and federal laws to conduct a health needs assessment every three years; the last survey was completed in 2013.

Thoughts and questions can be directed to [email protected].

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations and marketing at Cottage Health.