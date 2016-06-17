Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:41 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Health to Take Pulse of Community Needs

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | June 17, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

To better understand the needs and strengths of the entire community, and the many diverse groups within it, Cottage Health will conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment beginning in late June. 

Findings from this assessment will help Cottage Health and its community partners recognize the scope of population health concerns. 

The assessment will help to take a closer look at the specific factors that influence the health of county residents.

The Community Health Needs Assessment will include telephone surveys. Telephone numbers will be chosen at random and include both cell and home phones.

All responses will be confidential, and information collected will not be connected to any names or phone numbers.

“This important initiative will help Cottage Health and our partners in population health gain a deeper understanding of the health needs of our diverse population,” said Elizabeth Majestic, vice president of population health at Cottage Health. “This assessment will help measure disease rates, demographics, access to and utilization of health services, and the social factors of health that affect Santa Barbara residents across their lifetime.”

In addition to the Community Health Needs Assessment, Cottage Health also will conduct a “Listening Tour” this summer. The tour will enable Cottage to hear, and gather thoughts, from individuals and organizations regarding population health. 

The listening tour will comprised online surveys, group discussions, face-to-face meetings, phone interviews, site visits and tours at select community-based organizations.

As a nonprofit organization, Cottage Health is required by California and federal laws to conduct a health needs assessment every three years; the last survey was completed in 2013. 

Thoughts and questions can be directed to [email protected].

Maria Zate is the manager of public relations and marketing at Cottage Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 