Cottage Health Wound Center Aids Healing After Overseas Motorcycle Crash

Patrick Willoughby is a regular traveler to Vietnam for business. While crossing the street in Ho Chi Minh City after dinner with a co-worker in July, he was struck by a speeding motorcycle that left him with deep abrasions to his right leg.

His wound required expert treatment and, when he returned home to Orcutt five days later, he sought help from Cottage Health’s Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management.

After a preliminary exam, Dr. Salvatore A. Garofalo, a wound specialist and podiatrist, determined that his patient’s injuries included a previously undetected hematoma hidden deep below the surface that could have caused serious complications if it had gone untreated.

Willoughby, 61, says he remains “forever grateful for the immediacy and focus” given to his injury that day and during the more routine follow-up visits for wound care.

“From that visit on, over a five- or six-week period, I healed so quickly that I was back at work with little pain after one week, and completely mobile and pain free within five weeks,” he said.

Willoughby visited a total of six times, and he says the 60-mile trip to the wound center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital was always worth it.

“I felt I had become a part of the office family and was treated in every case as a valued patient with incredible personal care,” he said. “I always knew my status and treatment after every visit and what to expect from my progress before the next visit.

“I honestly miss going to the care center except for the fact that I don’t need any further services provided, and for that, I am very thankful.”

The Ridley-Tree Center for Wound Management is one of only three wound centers in California and 21 in the country to earn a Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission, an independent health-care accrediting agency, for providing measurable, high-quality care with superior patient outcomes.

“At our center, we collaborate well together,” said Garofalo, who has been on staff there for a decade. “We really work hard for the patient to get better.”