Cottage Hospital Class Teaches How to Stanch Bleeding, Save a Life

The Trauma Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is offering free classes on how to recognize and stop life-threatening bleeding. Stop the Bleed. Save a Life is open to all and will be offered on four different dates in 2019.
The year’s first class will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Burtness Auditorium, 400 W. Pueblo St. The class will be offered again, 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 25, July 25 and Oct. 24 at the same location.
To register for any of the classes, visit cottagehealth.org/stopthebleed. For more information, contact Gena Topping at [email protected] or 805-569-7478.
— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.