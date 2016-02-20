Cottage Hospital Foundation Honors Peter MacDougall at Annual Tiara Ball

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Nearly 500 supporters of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation turned out for the 2016 Tiara Ball at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.

In line with the “Gala in Gold” theme, there were glittering gold gowns, diamond tiaras, and an entirely festive spirit at the Feb. 6 benefit for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Luscious gold fabric columns adorned the ballroom, and white chocolate tiaras accompanied the lemon torte dessert.

The event raised $496,000 for the hospital’s critical care services. These services include the Emergency Medicine and Trauma Department, which handles more than 46,000 patient visits annually, and four intensive care units: Medical, Surgical, Pediatric and Neonatal, which together serve more than 3,000 patients annually.

Cottage Hospital is designated as a Level II Trauma Center, and serves emergency patient needs from throughout Santa Barbara County as well as parts of Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

“The support that you provide literally saves lives in our community,” Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health, told the guests. “It gives our health-care professionals the tools that they need to do what they do so very very well.”

The event honored Santa Barbara City College President Emeritus Peter MacDougall for his tremendous contributions to the community.

MacDougall was a member of the Cottage Health board from 1988 to 1997 and served as board president from 1995 through 1997, during which time the nonprofit health-care provider became a regional health system.

He chaired the cabinet for the Campaign for Cottage Health System from 2004 to 2008, helping the organization raise more than $110 million to support the rebuilding of the hospital at 400 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

After heartfelt remarks by Cottage Health board president Steve Ainsley and Werft, a video was played featuring several of MacDougall’s colleagues sharing their feelings of admiration and gratitude for his decades of service.

Calling MacDougall ​“the gold standard in volunteerism,” Werft presented him with a baseball cap from his beloved Boston Red Sox along with a baseball signed by 20 players from the 2013 World Series championship team.

True to his humble reputation, MacDougall accepted the gifts and immediately turned the focus toward Werft, declaring him “one of the finest, if not the finest, hospital administrators in this nation.”

He also thanked the Tiara Ball sponsors; event chairwoman Betsy Turner; David Dietrich, vice president for advancement; and the event committee.

He went on to thank the nurses who are “second to none” and the physicians “whose medical expertise and compassion deliver on the promise of quality health care for everyone in our community.”

The evening’s program concluded with a touching video about Jessica Chen, a dancer, choreographer, and founder and artistic director of the J CHEN PROJECT.

Chen was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a skull fracture, a life-threatening brain injury and other injuries in a near-fatal 2012 car crash near Los Olivos. Thanks to the hospital’s critical care services, she was able to resume her career.

The evening continued with dancing to the music of Impulse Band.

Major support for the Tiara Ball was provided by the Bollag family, Chivaroli & Associates Insurance Services, Christine and Reece Duca, and Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree.

The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation was started in 1982 to receive, manage and distribute charitable gifts that support the hospital’s programs and capital and technology needs. Over the last three years, the foundation has raised approximately $10 million per year and currently has $282 million on hand.

The foundation has contributed more than $200 million to the rebuilding of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The remainder of the estimated $823 million project is being financed from hospital operations, foundation assets and tax-exempt bonds. The project is in its final stages with completion expected in 2018.

The foundation is currently seeking funding for clinical priorities, including the Cottage Children’s Medical Center and the Emergency Department/Level II Trauma Center.

