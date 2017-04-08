Cottage Hospital Offers Free Mental Health Fair

The public is invited to attend the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Mental Health Fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in Burtness Auditorium (enter hospital at Bath Street entrance).

More than 20 nonprofit agencies from the community will be participating and providing free information at this event. No reservations are needed for this free event.

Local mental-health professionals will offer information on a variety of topics, including mental health, chemical dependency, community resources, wellness and recovery. Two lectures will be presented.

At 11 a.m., Officer Keld Hove, who specializes in restorative policing at the Santa Barbara Police Department, will discuss mental illness and homelessness in Santa Barbara.

At noon, Dr. Paul Erickson, medical director of Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, will talk about adolescent depression and suicide.

The Mental Health Fair, sponsored by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine, takes place in May to commemorate National Mental Health Month.



For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.