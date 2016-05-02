Cottage Hospital to Hold Free Lectures Duting Mental Health Fair

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital presents its annual Mental Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2016, in Burtness Auditorium, which can be easily accessed by entering the hospital at the Bath Street entrance. More than 20 nonprofit community agencies will be participating and providing free information to the public.

Local mental health professionals will offer information on a variety of topics, including chemical dependency, community resources, wellness and recovery. There will be two lectures presented by psychiatrists on the topics of postpartum depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Mental Health Fair takes place in the month of May to commemorate National Mental Health Month. The event is sponsored by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine.

Lecture Schedule

» 12 p.m.: Dennis Plesons, M.D., psychiatry, “Postpartum Depression”

» 1 p.m.: Paul Erickson, M.D., psychiatry, “New Developments in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder”

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. In the last year, the its hospitals treated 76,000 patients in the Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley.

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations at Cottage Health.