Cottage Hospital Treats Surfers Injured in Big Waves

After treating several local surfers injured in the crashing winter waters, officials at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital issued a safety warning Wednesday.

Nurses and doctors on Wednesday tended to at least six surfers who suffered a range of injuries, from scrapes and abrasions to mild hypothermia in this week’s unusually high waves, officials said.

“Respect the ocean and its power,” said Dr. Benedict Taylor, himself a surfer and the hospital’s chief surgical resident on the trauma service. “You don’t see waves of this magnitude very often. Don’t go out alone — use the buddy system.”

The spike in surfing patients from Santa Barbara coincides with the drowning death of a surfer in the Monterey area this week.