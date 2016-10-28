Cottage Launches Heads Up Concussion Clinic for Youth Impacted by Contact Sports

Cottage Children’s Medical Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital announces the launch of the Heads Up Concussion Clinic, the first specialty clinic of its kind in the tri-county region.



Heads Up Concussion Clinic will provide evidence-based care for children and youth participating in contact sports to ensure that athletes who may have a concussion will receive the care they need.

Grants from UniHealth Foundation and the David & Leila Carpenter Foundation have made it possible for the Heads Up clinic to initially offer its services to players and their families at no charge. The clinic welcomes players from Ventura County to San Luis Obispo.



A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a blow to the head or body, a fall or another injury that jars or shakes the brain. Although there may be cuts or bruises on the head or face, there may be no other visible signs of a brain injury.



California state laws passed in recent years (AB 588 and AB 2127) mandate that minimum concussion standards be followed by coaches and players at public or private schools.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for athletic programs for all high schools in the state, has adopted the guidelines.



Under the new protocol, coaches are required to complete an online concussion-education course and distribute educational material to parents.

If a coach suspects a concussion, the player must leave the field and cannot return to play until released to do so by a licensed health-care professional experienced in treating concussions. If a concussion is diagnosed, the health-care professional oversees the return-to-play plan.



Players who may have a concussion can be referred to the Heads Up clinic, led by Dr. Stephen Kaminski, medical director of Trauma Services and Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and Melissa Grunt, CPNP, concussion clinic nurse practitioner, Cottage Children’s Medical Center.



“As our knowledge of concussion and its impact grows, it is increasingly important to have a place in our community and region where kids can go to get up-to-date care and treatment. The Heads Up Concussion Clinic is that place,” Dr. Kaminski said.



The clinic welcomes referrals from across the tri-county region, from Ventura County to San Luis Obispo. To schedule an appointment with Heads Up Concussion Clinic, call 696-7909.

— Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.