Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:59 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Launches Heads Up Concussion Clinic for Youth Impacted by Contact Sports

By Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital | October 28, 2016 | 2:16 p.m.

Cottage Children’s Medical Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital announces the launch of the Heads Up Concussion Clinic, the first specialty clinic of its kind in the tri-county region.
 
Heads Up Concussion Clinic will provide evidence-based care for children and youth participating in contact sports to ensure that athletes who may have a concussion will receive the care they need.

Grants from UniHealth Foundation and the David & Leila Carpenter Foundation have made it possible for the Heads Up clinic to initially offer its services to players and their families at no charge. The clinic welcomes players from Ventura County to San Luis Obispo.
 
A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a blow to the head or body, a fall or another injury that jars or shakes the brain. Although there may be cuts or bruises on the head or face, there may be no other visible signs of a brain injury.
 
California state laws passed in recent years (AB 588 and AB 2127) mandate that minimum concussion standards be followed by coaches and players at public or private schools.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for athletic programs for all high schools in the state, has adopted the guidelines.
 
Under the new protocol, coaches are required to complete an online concussion-education course and distribute educational material to parents.

Melissa Grunt, is concussion clinic nurse practitioner at Cottage Children’s Medical Center. Click to view larger
Melissa Grunt, is concussion clinic nurse practitioner at Cottage Children’s Medical Center. ( Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital)

If a coach suspects a concussion, the player must leave the field and cannot return to play until released to do so by a licensed health-care professional experienced in treating concussions. If a concussion is diagnosed, the health-care professional oversees the return-to-play plan.
 
Players who may have a concussion can be referred to the Heads Up clinic, led by Dr. Stephen Kaminski, medical director of Trauma Services and Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and Melissa Grunt, CPNP, concussion clinic nurse practitioner, Cottage Children’s Medical Center.
 
“As our knowledge of concussion and its impact grows, it is increasingly important to have a place in our community and region where kids can go to get up-to-date care and treatment. The Heads Up Concussion Clinic is that place,” Dr. Kaminski said.
 
The clinic welcomes referrals from across the tri-county region, from Ventura County to San Luis Obispo. To schedule an appointment with Heads Up Concussion Clinic, call 696-7909.

— Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 