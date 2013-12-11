Cottage Health System May Move All Sub-Acute Patient Care to Camarillo Hospital

A deal is being negotiated for St. John’s to start accepting Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital patients beginning in 2015

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital may transfer all of its sub-acute patient care to a Camarillo hospital, Cottage Health System announced this week.

Goleta Valley is being replaced to meet new seismic standards, but the plans don't include a new sub-acute unit. Cottage planned to move the patients to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital since they can't stay in the current building.

Instead, Cottage is looking at an agreement with St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo, a member of Dignity Health, to offer beds in its new expanded facility for Goleta-area patients, spokeswoman Maria Zate said Wednesday.

She said this option has “superior living conditions for long-term residents” with easy access to outdoor space, gardens and patios.

The St. John’s facility has 46 beds and would expand to 50 beds to meet the needs of the Goleta Valley, Zate said.

The medical facility is an hour drive south from Goleta.

The partnership agreement is not final, but the terms would make Cottage give a capital donation to St. John’s to help renovate and expand, Zate said. St. John's would start accepting Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital patients in 2015.

Goleta serves 30 sub-acute patients now, who don’t need hospital acute care like an ICU but need intensive skilled nursing care that a nursing facility usually can’t provide.

Of those 30, 16 are local and 14 are from outside the Goleta and Santa Barbara area, all with an average stay of three years, Zate said.

Neither the Santa Ynez or Santa Barbara Cottage hospitals have a sub-acute unit, Zate said.

“St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital offers a far superior facility for sub-acute residents than can be provided at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” Cottage Health System CEO Ron Werft said in a prepared statement. “We are hopeful that a partnership agreement will be reached soon.”

The new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will have medical and surgical units, an intensive-care unit and many lab and therapy services.

Construction is slated to finish by late 2014 or early 2015, at which point sub-acute patients have to be moved, because the existing building will be decommissioned, Zate said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.