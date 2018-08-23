Cottage Offers Free Kids Car Safety Event and Seat Check

Many parents are unaware that four out of five child passenger safety seats are installed or adjusted incorrectly.

With September designated as Child Passenger Safety Awareness month, Cottage Health is holding a free Kids Car Safety Event to help moms, dads and others who drive with children learn how to keep kids safe while inside and around vehicles.

Cottage Health Trauma Services and the California Highway Patrol will offer free, drive-up child car seat checks 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara.

Registration is not needed. No citations will be issued, and there will be no driver license or registration checks. All parents are encouraged to have their child seats inspected by the event’s safety experts to ensure they are correctly installed.

New California state laws require children less than 2 years old be rear-facing in cars unless they weigh 40 pounds or more or are at least 40 inches tall.

Also, children under age 8 must be buckled into a car seat or a booster in the back seat.

Only children who are at least 8 years old and 57 inches tall or taller can ride in the back seat without a booster.

Other information on how to keep kids safe when in and around cars will also be available, including:

» Spot the Tot Station: Demonstration and information on how to ensure safety when backing up.

» Kids in Hot Cars Station: Thermometer display to show how fast the temperature rises in cars.

» Seat replacement for those in need – first come, first served.

For more information, call Jessica Aten, 805-569-7521.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.