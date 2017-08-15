Cottage Opens Developmental, Behavioral Pediatrics Clinic

Cottage Children’s Medical Center recently opened a new Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics consultation clinic led by Dr. Laura Sices at the Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics, 5333 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

The Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics consultation clinic provides diagnostic assessments, treatment recommendations, and monitoring for developmental and behavioral concerns and conditions including:

Autism, ADHD, anxiety, speech and language disorders, developmental delays, intellectual disability, learning difficulties and disabilities.

The clinic’s main focus is on assessments of toddlers and children up to age 12, although adolescents are also seen. Parents should consult with their child’s pediatrician or primary-care clinician if they would like a consultation with Dr. Sices, as a referral is required to make an appointment.

Dr. Sices is board-certified in Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics and was most recently at Boston University Medical Center.

For more information about Cottage Children’s Medical Center, visit www.cottagehealth.org/childrens.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Children’s Medical Center.