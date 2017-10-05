Cottage Rehab Hospital Honors Caregivers, Patients

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH) recently celebrated National Rehabilitation Awareness Week to honor the rehabilitation process and the team of families, friends, physicians, therapists, nurses, volunteers and others who contribute to the positive outcomes achieved by patients.

Highlight of National Rehabilitation Week, Sept. 17-23 this year, is the Annual Awards Celebration to express appreciation and admiration for those who've experienced life-changing illness or injuries and those who have made significant contributions to the lives of people with disabilities.

Award recipients are nominated and selected by CRH team members. Recipients for 2017 are:

- Rosie Ramos, Advocate of the Year

- Robert Jornales, Inpatient of the Year

- Emily Cotton, Libby Whaley Community Spirit Award

- Donna Green, Keck Center Outpatient of the Year

- Santa Barbara Foundation, Philanthropist of the Year

- Michele Armet, MD; Physician Champion of the Year

- Eva Van Wingerden, Volunteer of the Year

- Arielle Oliver, Team Member of the Year

On Sept. 25, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation hosted an event featuring Elaine Sanchez, caregiver, and author of the book Letters from Madelyn: Chronicles of a Caregiver.

Some 250 attended the presentation titled Who Cares? Finding Hope, Humor and Heart in Caregiving at Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Coast Caregiver Resource Center (CCRC), a program of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. CCRC serves as a point of entry to services available to unpaid caregivers to ease the burden shouldered by families providing long-term care.

For more about Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.