Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:47 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Cottage Rehab Hospital Honors Caregivers, Patients

Awards presented as part of National Rehabilitation Week

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital provides care for survivors of stroke, brain and spinal cord injury, and orthopedic injury.
Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital provides care for survivors of stroke, brain and spinal cord injury, and orthopedic injury. (Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital )
By Maria Zate for Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital | October 5, 2017 | 11:24 a.m.

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH) recently celebrated National Rehabilitation Awareness Week to honor the rehabilitation process and the team of families, friends, physicians, therapists, nurses, volunteers and others who contribute to the positive outcomes achieved by patients.

Highlight of National Rehabilitation Week, Sept. 17-23 this year, is the Annual Awards Celebration to express appreciation and admiration for those who've experienced life-changing illness or injuries and those who have made significant contributions to the lives of people with disabilities.

Award recipients are nominated and selected by CRH team members. Recipients for 2017 are:

- Rosie Ramos, Advocate of the Year

- Robert Jornales, Inpatient of the Year

- Emily Cotton, Libby Whaley Community Spirit Award

- Donna Green, Keck Center Outpatient of the Year

- Santa Barbara Foundation, Philanthropist of the Year

- Michele Armet, MD; Physician Champion of the Year

- Eva Van Wingerden, Volunteer of the Year

- Arielle Oliver, Team Member of the Year

On Sept. 25, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation hosted an event featuring Elaine Sanchez, caregiver, and author of the book Letters from Madelyn: Chronicles of a Caregiver.

Some 250 attended the presentation titled Who Cares? Finding Hope, Humor and Heart in Caregiving at Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Coast Caregiver Resource Center (CCRC), a program of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. CCRC serves as a point of entry to services available to unpaid caregivers to ease the burden shouldered by families providing long-term care.

For more about Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 