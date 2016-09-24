Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Celebrates Power of Teamwork

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH) recently joined with its colleagues nationwide to celebrate National Rehabilitation Awareness Week from Sept. 18-24.

For one week each September, the observance pays tribute to the medical rehabilitation process and the team of families, friends, physicians, therapists, nurses, volunteers and so many others who contribute to the positive outcomes achieved by patients.

The highlight of the week is the Annual Awards Celebration to express appreciation and admiration for the individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and involvement with CRH over the past year. Award recipients are nominated and selected by CRH team members.

2016 Award Recipients

» Michael Vernon, Inpatient of the Year

» Teresa Kuntz, Team Member of the Year

» Dr. Philip Delio, Physician Champion of the Year

» Kevin Harmer, Keck Center Outpatient of the Year

» Scott Ziegert, Advocate of the Year

» Gerda Inger and Echo (Pet Therapy Dog), Volunteers of the Year

» David “Joe” Herring, Libby Whaley Community Spirit Award

» Shield HealthCare, Philanthropist of the Year.

Smart Spinal Cords: Learning to Move Again

On Monday, Sept. 26, Dr. V. Reggie Edgerton Ph.D., a leading neuromuscular scientist, will speak at an event hosted by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (CRHF) at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Edgerton’s remarkable research has shown that injured spinal cords have the ability to recover.

Edgerton’s studies focused on people who had been completely paralyzed and who were able to move their legs voluntarily after their spinal cords were stimulated using a new, noninvasive procedure. His research opens new treatment possibilities for people living with paralysis.

Currently the director of the Edgerton Neuromuscular Research Laboratory at UCLA and a distinguished professor of the Departments of Integrative Biology and Physiology, Neurobiology and Neurosurgery, Edgerton has been teaching and conducting research for more than 40 years.

The CRHF Empowerment through Medical Rehabilitation event seeks to share important information with the community about current topics and research and to advance the understanding of medical rehabilitation.

The event starts with an Ekso Exoskeleton Demonstration from 5 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a presentation from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with a presentation, dinner and a panel discussion from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, or $15 for students. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Click here for more information about Cottage Health.

— Maria Zate is public relations manager at Cottage Health.