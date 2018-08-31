Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation Celebrates ‘Storm Reading’

Join the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation for an evening with the critically acclaimed cast and director of Access Theatre’s Storm Reading and special guest, actor and Santa Barbara native Anthony Edwards.

The internationally acclaimed theatrical event began in Santa Barbara and gained worldwide recognition for its thought-provoking, humorous and out-of-the-box approach to breaking down barriers that separate those living with disabilities from the rest of the world.

Thirty years later, the cast and creators take a look back at the impact Storm Reading had on audiences during its eight-year run, and at the sustaining relevance its message still has today. Selected scenes from the play will be staged and scenes from the television version of the show will be screened.

Celebrating Storm Reading begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for students and $125 for VIP, which includes a 5:30 p.m. reception in the Lobero Courtyard. Click here to purchase tickets online.