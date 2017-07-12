Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Reaccredited

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital has been awarded a three-year accreditation by Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for its programs in: comprehensive integrated inpatient rehabilitation, stroke specialty, and brain injury specialty.

This latest accreditation marks more than 30 years Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital (formerly known as Rehabilitation Institute at Santa Barbara) has continuously held the CARF designation.



Earning CARF accreditation shows Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital has voluntarily put itself through a rigorous peer-review process.

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site survey that the hospital is committed to providing the highest quality care for patients and to evidence-based patient-care practices that meet international standards.



CARF International is a nonprofit organization that offers accreditation services and support for health and human services programs.



“We take pride in achieving the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization by CARF standards,” said Arie Dejong, vice president of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital & Therapy Services.

“Everyone on our amazing team, from physicians, nurses, therapists and support staff, dedicates themselves every day to putting our patients first,” Dejong said.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.