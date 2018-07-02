Finding Hope on Road to Healing, Cottage Residential Center Offers Addiction Treatment

Meet Nan Schooley, admissions facilitator at Cottage Residential Center.

Schooley is the first person people talk to when they ask for help, when they’re in need of treatment, when they’re in crisis and have hit bottom in their addiction.

It’s much more than a job for Schooley; it’s her purpose.

When a former resident tells her, “Hey, Nan, I’m sober, and my life is better than I could have ever imagined,” it is beyond fulfilling. And she understands what they mean on an even deeper level.

“My own experience in recovery gives me insight to what’s happening when someone walks in,” she said. “I tell them that my heart is with them. I know the pain they’re in and that it will get better.

“We can do this together; they don’t have to be alone ever again.”

Schooley has been working with people in recovery for about 25 years.

“From my own experience, the worst time in my life has become my biggest gift,” she said. “The darkest time in my life is my light today. That is a gift.”

Cottage Residential Center offers licensed and accredited alcohol and drug treatment with inpatient and outpatient options, and provides personalized, integrative and family-oriented care for each resident.

If you have a friend or family member in need of addiction treatment, click here for more information about the Cottage Residential Center, or call 805.569.7422.