Cottage Safe Kids Day Focuses on Preventing Injuries

Cottage Children’s Medical Center, the Trauma Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Safe Kids Santa Barbara County invite the public to attend the free Safe Kids Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, Goleta.

Safe Kids Day will celebrate kids and focus on injury prevention.

Free drive-up car-seat inspections will be offered, along with assistance from Cottage experts in how to properly install child car seats. No citations will be issued, and there will be no driver’s license or registration checks.

Other safety booths and activities will include:

Concussion education and awareness

Instruction in hands-only CPR and prevention of infant choking

Poison prevention and medication safety

Low-cost helmet distribution

Water safety

Giveaways, food

Participating agencies in Safe Kids Day include: Alpha Resource Center, Car Seat 101, Children’s Miracle Network, CHP, Coast Safe Routes to School, Community Action Commission, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Cottage Concussion Clinic, Cottage Trauma Center.

Isla Vista Youth Projects, Our Kids Our County, Safety Matters Certified Training, Santa Barbara Bike, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department – Maternal Child Adolescent Health, and the YMCA.

For information on Safe Kids Day, visit CottageHealth.org/safekids.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.