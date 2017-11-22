Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:57 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Cottage Serving Thanksgiving Feast to On-Duty Holiday Staff

Complimentary buffet dinner a hospital tradition for 20 years

Cottage Health Executive Chef Pedro Garcia-Guevara, left, and Nutrition Supervisor Amanda Petter get ready to serve holiday meal.
Cottage Health Executive Chef Pedro Garcia-Guevara, left, and Nutrition Supervisor Amanda Petter get ready to serve holiday meal. (Cottage Hospital)
By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | November 22, 2017 | 8:53 a.m.

All Cottage Health employees, volunteers and physicians who are working on Thanksgiving Day will have the opportunity to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal during their shift.

For more than 20 years, Cottage has offered a complimentary Thanksgiving buffet to its staff members who are serving patients during the holiday.
 
This year’s buffet menu features four gourmet entrées to choose from: rosemary and thyme roasted turkey breast with wild mushroom gravy, slow-roasted prime rib with herb au jus, blackened salmon with crawfish cream sauce, and a vegetarian entrée featuring three-cheese lasagna made from kale and butternut squash layered with garlic marinara sauce.
 
A variety of salads and sides will be offered, including a salad with balsamic-roasted grapes, arugula, walnuts, pomegranates and goat cheese; and haricots verts and white beans in shallot vinaigrette.

For dessert, diners can choose from three different pies, pumpkin cheesecake, or vanilla ice cream and warm raspberry coulis.
 
Dozens of employees from the Nutrition Department will be working in the kitchens at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to prepare the Thanksgiving feast.

At Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Thanksgiving meals will be served to more than 2,000 people in the cafeteria, plus an additional 600 meals will be delivered to patients in their rooms.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.

 

