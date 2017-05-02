Cottage Health Honors some 800 Volunteers

Cottage Health recently celebrated the work of more than 800 volunteers who donated close to 112,000 hours of service at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

The 675 volunteers at the Santa Barbara hospital served more than 100,000 hours. At the Goleta hospital, the 141 volunteers contributed nearly 12,000 hours.

Volunteers serve across nearly every department, including emergency, surgery, intensive care, physical therapy, orthopedics and wound care.

Among those volunteers is Jayne Wickman of Santa Barbara, who is celebrating her 98th birthday this month. Wickman received the award for 40 years of volunteering at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“I think being a volunteer is what has kept me going all these years after I retired,” she said.

Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health, praised the vital work of volunteers at the awards luncheon with more than 173 in attendance.

“You are often the first interaction patients have when they come into our hospitals and also the last person they see when they leave,” Werft said. “We can’t thank you enough for all you do to make our hospitals among the very best in the nation.”

Awards were presented for length of service anniversaries for five, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 40 years.

For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.