Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:34 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Could School Campuses Become Cell Phone-Free Zones?

Santa Barbara school board weighs proposal to ban student use of cell phones, electronic devices during school hours.

By ROB KUZNIA, NOOZHAWK STAFF WRITER | February 12, 2008 | 8:12 p.m.

The ubiquitous accessory of choice for students everywhere could soon run afoul of school rules if the Santa Barbara school board approves a ban on the use of cell phones at all district campuses. The trustees are considering that and a number of other proposals aimed at tightening discipline and dress-code policies.

{mosimage}

While it has long been against school policy to flip open a cell phone and make a call during class, the new policy would prohibit students from using the devices between periods, or during the lunch break.

The proposed policy made by administrators to the school board Tuesday night would ban the use of not only cell phones, but all electronic devices such as iPods and other MP3 players.

However, it still would permit students to keep cell phones in their pockets or backpacks.

“Cell phones do become a disruption,” said Roxanna Stern, assistant principal at San Marcos High, who sat on a committee that helped craft the proposed policy. “They are lingering on their cell phones when they are supposed to be moving on.

“We’re not saying that they can’t bring these items to school,” she added. “But from 8 to 3, your focus needs to be on school.”

Banning the use of cell phones and other electronic devices was just one of a raft of proposed amendments to the current discipline and dress-code policies presented to the board Tuesday night. No action was taken on any of the proposals Tuesday.

One proposal was to relax current rules on drug and alcohol use on campus, so that expulsion would be recommended after the third strike, not the second, as is currently the case.

Recommended changes to the dress code focused mainly on banning certain styles that have come to be associated with gangs, such as knee-high socks, belt buckles with initials, white T-shirts, bandanas and sagging pants.

On the matter of cell phones and other electronic gadgets, board members appeared divided.

Board member Laura Malakoff wondered whether it is realistic while Annette Cordero went further, saying it seemed perhaps a little too strict.

 

“If a student at lunchtime wants to listen to an iPod while lying under a tree, I can’t imagine why that would be a problem,” Cordero said. “Or if a student wanted to make a call at lunch time. I don’t like to instill in students a feeling that school rules are capricious or arbitrary.”

But board member Kate Parker said doing away with electronic devices might prompt students to focus more on their school work and each other.

“This is also about school culture,” she said.

Board members Nancy Harter and Bob Noel said whatever rules are adopted, they want enforcement to be consistent from campus to campus.

Stern said San Marcos has already banned the use of iPods between classes.

“You don’t see those little white headphones anymore,” she said. “It’s nice to see students communicating with each other in the halls again.”

Opinions Divided On Drugs and Alcohol Rules

Also divisive was the drug and alcohol issue — even among administrators.

In general, top-level administrators like Superintendent Brian Sarvis and compliance director Michael Gonzalez favor relaxing the rules so as to emphasize treatment, while high school and middle school principals prefer keeping them as they are, to send a strong disciplinary message.

Under the proposal, a second offense would warrant a five-day suspension and mandatory treatment, as opposed to the current policy of recommended expulsion.

Gonzalez said, on average, 70 of the roughly 110 students expelled every year from the Santa Barbara school system are kicked out for substance abuse.

“I am amazed at how often they have completed a rehabilitation plan but have not really taken care of their substance-abuse problem,” he said.

Board members, too, were split on the issue Tuesday.

Cordero seemed to lean toward supporting the proposal to loosen the rules, saying, in essence, that the current policy runs the risk of sweeping the problem off the campuses and under the rug.

“I want to change the behavior, not just move the location,” she said. “One of the things I find appealing about the alternative that is proposed is that it offers an additional stop in terms of intervention.”

But Noel seemed to prefer the current two-strike policy.

“The proposed change is a weakening of deterrence,” he said. “I offer the hypothesis that the threat (of punishment) is what deters.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 