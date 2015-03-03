Santa Barbara Council Approves $36,000 Contract to Poll Residents on Tax Measure for Infrastructure

Santa Barbara's City Council approved a $36,000 contract on Tuesday that will allow a private firm to conduct a poll asking city residents about a possible ballot measure to help pay for city roads and other priorities.

The council unanimously approved a contract, not to exceed $36,000, to Godbe Research, who will ask residents about a ballot measure. The funds will come from the City Administrator’s Office budget to cover the cost.

The city conducted more than a dozen public meetings last fall and winter, during which they asked residents about their top spending priorities.

Maintaining city streets and pavement was the top priority, followed to upgrades to the police station and sidewalks.

The city maintains that the elimination of redevelopment agencies, a decline in federal funding and less buying power with gas tax revenue have created a gap in funding for community assets.

Last month, the council asked staff to return with a proposal for polling efforts that would allow the city to gauge how willing residents would be to approve a bond measure

"While 493 responses were received and the council learned valuable information on infrastructure needs and priorities, the survey was not a scientifically valid survey tool," a city staff report said.

City Administrator Paul Casey said Tuesday that a professional poll needed to be done because the survey conducted "wasn't a true sampling of the electorate."

Godbe has been used by the local school district prior to other ballot measures passing in the past, he said.

Godbe Research will be surveying 600 voters with a hybrid Internet/phone survey for 20 minutes, including conducting Internet and telephone surveys in Spanish

The city's Infrastructure Council Committee will be weighing in with staff and Godbe to create questions, and the poll is expected to be conducted from mid-March to early April.

The council most likely will receive a presentation on the findings at its April 28 meeting.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.