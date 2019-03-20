Santa Barbara City Council Votes to Proceed with ‘Project Labor Agreement’

If adopted, the proposal would require the city to use unionized labor on construction projects worth $5 million or more

The Santa Barbara City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to move forward with a "project labor agreement" that would require the city to use unionized labor on construction projects worth $5 million or more.

Councilman Randy Rowse was the sole no vote.

The council agreed to pay Vlaming and Associates $45,000 for legal services to help the city develop a master agreement, and another $48,835 to Water Systems Consulting, Inc for technical support services.

"In my nine years on the council, the path that this took to get here represents a low water mark for me on the council," Rowse said.

Project labor agreements, known as PLAs, are pre-hire collective-bargaining documents that establish standard terms and conditions for construction projects.

PLAs are typically negotiated between the project owner and the local building trade unions council and individual construction trade unions.

The agreements, according to the city, are negotiated prior to advertisement for bids. The contractor and all subcontractors of any tier must sign onto the agreement before performing any covered work.

Rowse objected to the idea because he said it was rushed and a violation of the city's typical methodical process for how it creates policy.

Former Councilman Gregg Hart proposed the PLA in the fall of 2018, as one of his last acts on the council.

"What are we trying to fix?" Rowse asked. "Who in the city will benefit? I have never seen such a rush into such a major policy issue in my nine years on the council."

Frank Schipper, founder of Frank Schipper Construction, one of the largest building companies in Santa Barbara, voiced opposition to the proposal, suggesting that the agreement was a payback to union members who had donated to Mayor Cathy Murillo's and Councilman Oscar Gutierrez's campaigns.

"I admire the loyalty to the people who ran your campaign," Schipper said.

Les Cushman, CEO of Cushman Contracting Corp., said qualified workers don't have to come through unions, and that the agreement will hurt working class, non-union people.

"You will be driving out good, hard-working, local families," Cushman said.

Instead, the city should put the money toward helping the homeless or cleaning up graffiti.

Currently the city hires contractors that are the most qualified and who submit the lowest bid, regardless of whether they belong to a union.

A project labor agreement would establish uniform work conditions and hiring procedures, including allowances for a contractor’s “core” workers; a floor for wages and benefits; expedited labor-dispute resolution procedures; and no-strike commitments and procedures to prevent work stoppages.

Eric Christen, executive director of the Coalition for Fair Employment in Construction, noted that most of the construction companies in Santa Barbara are not unionized, and that there's been "no survey of local contractors" to determine their thoughts on the proposal.

"It's offensive. It's shortsighted," he said. "This is not a good way to spend taxpayer dollars."

But supporters of the PLA said that using trained craftsman hired through local unions would result in a higher quality of work because they are people who care about the community. The PLA would also create a scenario for "blind hiring," which improves the chances for people of color, women and veterans to get work, rather than contractors hiring any subcontractors they want.

"It makes sense long term to have a local workforce presence," said Councilman Erik Friedman. "We as a city can set preferences for women, veterans and minorities."

He also said that hiring local union employees would help keep locals in the community where they grew up.

"If we really want to address the housing affordability issues here, we have to have jobs that pay a living wage," Friedman said.

Newly appointed Councilwoman Meagan Harmon backed the vote. She said that the time for thoughtful debate has long past, and is also in the future, but it wasn't on Tuesday.

"This vote is a process vote," she said.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon reluctantly supported the idea, with the understanding that more discussion on the specifics of the agreement were to come.

"I think we're still in a flawed process from the beginning of this," Sneddon said. "I feel an obligation to do no harm."

Sneddon said she would like to see a stakeholders agreement with local contractors.

"We have to include local contractors in the discussion," Sneddon said.

Gutierrez rebuked Rowse's suggestion that there was nothing to fix with the current scenario.

"The notion that there's nothing broken doesn't mean you can't make it better," he said.

