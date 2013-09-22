Council Candidate Jason Nelson Announces 3 Key Endorsements

Santa Barbara City Council candidate Jason Nelson has received three major endorsements:

» Santa Barbara Police Officers Association

» Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

» Santa Barbara Republican Party

“I am humbled and honored to have received these important endorsements to support my campaign to serve on the Santa Barbara City Council,” Nelson said.

The independent candidate in the nonpartisan race has caught the attention of organizations and individuals across the political spectrum. Since he began walking the diverse neighborhoods of Santa Barbara, he has visited more than 8,000 homes, listening to the concerns of residents, and formulating solutions for change.

He cites three reasons for the endorsements:

“I am committed to re-prioritizing our city resources to its primary responsibility: public safety, infrastructure and economic diversity. And I believe that my message is resonating with individuals and organizations because these pressing issues are about leadership, not politics as usual.”

He notes: “I particularly appreciate the opportunity to meet with residents and to engage in lively debate with other City Council candidates at the numerous forums during this campaign season. I encourage this grassroots participation in our democratic process, which is so near and dear to my heart. I believe that the problems we face as a community are more efficiently addressed and solved when we face them together.”

Click here for more information about Jason Nelson’s campaign for City Council, or call 805.403.1133.