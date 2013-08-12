Santa Barbara Council Candidate List Finalized for Nov. 5 Election

Advice

Most candidates who filed papers to be on November’s City Council ballot have been qualified by the Santa Barbara City Clerk’s Office, leaving 10 people running for three council seats and two running for mayor.

Mayor Helene Schneider, Councilman Frank Hotchkiss and Councilman Harwood “Bendy” White are running for re-election, and have been fundraising heavily.

Schneider reported $91,164 by June 30, Hotchkiss had $35,772 and White had $40,660.

Term limits have pushed out Councilman Grant House, leaving his seat up for grabs.

Schneider has served on the council since 2004, including one term as mayor, and is being challenged by Wayne Scoles.

Brendan Fereday turned in his paperwork Friday but did not qualify to get on the ballot, deputy city clerk Susan Tschech said.

Scoles is known for his public confrontation with Police Chief Cam Sanchez at a park and a civil lawsuit alleging false arrest and malicious prosecution.

The final roster for council candidates includes Cruzito Herrera Cruz, Megan Diaz Alley, Gregg Hart, Frank Hotchkiss, Michael Jordan, Matthew Kramer, David Landecker, Jason Nelson, Bendy White and Lesley Wiscomb.

All but three of these candidates have run or served on the City Council before.

Cruz has run in the last two elections, Hart served two terms from 1996 to 2004, Jordan applied for Das Williams’ open seat when he left for the State Assembly (as did Cruz), Kramer ran for mayor in 2005, and Landecker was elected but resigned from his first term in the early 1990s.

Everyone but Cruz and Kramer has filed forms to begin fundraising for their campaigns.

The Nov. 5 city election will be a vote-by-mail ballot, but the city will provide four drop-off centers so residents can vote in person.

