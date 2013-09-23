Council Candidate Megan Diaz Alley Runs in Girls Inc. Benefit Race

Megan Diaz Alley, a Santa Barbara City Council candidate in the November election, ran the She.Is.Beautiful Race held this Sunday to benefit Girls Inc.

Over 1,500 women participated in the race.

Team Megan Diaz Alley ran the 5k with campaign signs and crossed the finish line in unison.

She addressed the runners after the race, encouraging them to vote this November and shared that running is the best way to learn where city services are needed.

"When you run, you look around and you say, 'Hey, it's dark over there or we need a stop sign here,'" Alley said. "Running let's you assess community needs."

— Daisy Gonzales represents the Megan Diaz Alley for Santa Barbara City Council campaign.