Santa Barbara Council Funds Design for Renovation of Cabrillo Pavilion and Bathhouse

Extensive updates inside and out are planned for the 'crown jewel' of East Beach

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 5, 2014 | 4:54 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara will move forward with restoring the Cabrillo Pavilion and Bathhouse, and the City Council agreed on Tuesday to fund a design and engineering contract.

This “crown jewel” of East Beach was built in 1926, so it’s in desperate need of a full-scale renovation, said Jill Zachary, assistant director of Parks & Recreation.

It’s home to the East Beach Grill, has gym facilities and gets frequently rented out for events. During the summer, it hosts junior lifeguard programs, beach volleyball and other activities.

The City Council approved a $1 million contract for architectural and engineering design, which should be completed in September 2015. Construction would finish in 2017.

All systems in the building need replacing, including electrical and plumbing, and the building needs to have its accessibility upgraded, Zachary said. There will be a redesign for the shower and locker facilities, new multipurpose rooms, expanded gym facilities, and upgraded kitchen and dining areas for the restaurant. There will be external renovations to the outdoor showers, landscaping, covered walkways and overall concrete structure.

The project started when Santa Barbara still had the Redevelopment Agency, and there is $9.1 million worth of RDA bond funds approved for the project. The total cost will be more like $11 million, so the city plans to do community fundraising for the rest, Zachary said.

Plans will include a boardwalk connecting the building to the beach in addition to the upgrades. Councilman Gregg Hart said it will be a unique feature that makes the facility stand out on the Central Coast.

