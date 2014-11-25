Santa Barbara Council Hears from Casa Esperanza Shelter About Efforts to Get House in Order

After years of financial decisions that ran Casa Esperanza "into the ground," as one Santa Barbara City Council member put it, the homeless shelter located on the lower Eastside finally seems to be on some solid footing, according to a presentation given by city staff and shelter advocates.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara council voted unanimously to release $65,000 of one-time funding it had been holding onto with the condition that the shelter present its plan of financial sustainability.

Tuesday's vote comes as no surprise, considering the positive meeting the shelter had last month before the city's Planning Commission.

There, Acting Interim Director Joe Tumbler, who has been working on a volunteer basis while the shelter gets its affairs in order, outlined progress the shelter had made with neighbors, who said that many of the problems around the shelter had disappeared when the shelter made the decision to cut its day programs and lunch program.

The shelter has also made cuts to staffing, including laying off its two highest positions in March.

On Tuesday, City Council members got more details on just how bleak the shelter's financial picture had looked before a plan of action had been established.

The shelter had borrowed about $2.5 million over six years to cover operating expenses, primarily from the Gildea Foundation, and currently has a debt on its building of $1 million, according to Sue Gray, community development business manager for the city.

After restructuring its balance sheet and developing a new budget — and reducing operating costs by $1 million — the shelter ended the 2014 fiscal year with a slight excess after years of operating at a deficit, she said.

The shelter is also in discussions with the group People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH, an organization based out of Los Angeles, about a possible merger. The organization operates 22 facilities in Southern California.

Jessica Wishan, who formerly worked with PATH in San Diego, has been hired as the new managing director and told the council she's excited about the direction of the shelter's mission.

Tumbler also reiterated the need for people to move into housing, which the shelter has been working on.

"We wish to be more than a shelter for people to live for a long period of time without the sense of urgency to improve themselves," he said, adding that the shelter just helped two clients to Lompoc where they are employed and where they've found an affordable place to live.

Councilman Bendy White said he'd not gotten the full picture of how far the organization "had been run into the ground" until Tuesday's report.

"I had placed more trust in the board," many of which are well-known in the community, but had allowed the organization to falter, he said.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss agreed.

"I hope they'll look in the mirror and realize they failed and that can't happen in the future," he said of the organization's board.

To hear there was a plan going forward was welcome to White and other council members.

"A lot of good news today," he said.

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, who serves on the Milpas Action Task Force, which had had friction with the shelter in the past, said she was glad for the improved relationship but that others had suffered from the program cuts.

"I also heard from the churches on the Eastside that a lot of working people who couldn't make ends meet" were cut out from the lunch program, she said. "I'm not celebrating that. It's a tough town and you miss a rent payment and you're evicted. It is our responsibility at the city to take care of all of our residents."

Councilman Gregg Hart said he felt the board deserved some credit for recognizing it couldn't keep all of its programs and changed course.

"I think that's something that should be applauded for everybody's participation in," he said, and earlier in the meeting had called the turnaround at the shelter "extraordinary."

